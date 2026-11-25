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Atletico Madrid moved up to seven points in the Champions League league phase with a controlled 2-0 victory over Viking at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Quick-fire goals from Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvarez settled the contest before the half-hour mark, lifting Diego Simeone's side back into contention after a sluggish start to their European campaign.

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Having won just one of their opening four matches and fallen to Bayern Munich last time out, Atletico needed an authoritative response on home soil. Viking briefly threatened an upset with two early openings for Erik Botheim inside the first seven minutes, yet the hosts quickly asserted their class. Once Sorloth and Alvarez struck within five minutes of each other, only an inspired Champions League debut from Viking goalkeeper Lubomir Belko, who made seven saves as Atletico fired off 20 shots, kept the scoreline respectable.

With the points effectively secured by the interval, Simeone's men shifted into cruise control. They were happy to let the Norwegian visitors have 56 per cent of the ball after the break, sitting in a compact, disciplined 4-4-2 shape that restricted Viking to a solitary shot on target all evening. Johnny Cardoso had a penalty overturned by VAR for offside on the hour, before Henrik Falchener saw red in stoppage time for hauling down Giuliano Simeone.

Here, GOAL rates Atletico Madrid's players from the Riyadh Air Metropolitano...

Goalkeeper & Defence

Jan Oblak (6/10): Not asked to make a save until the 81st minute, with Viking's early chances all drifting wide. When he was finally called into action, he comfortably gathered substitute Amin Cosic's curling effort to preserve a stress-free clean sheet.

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Marcos Llorente (7/10): Beaten early by Zlatko Tripic in the fifth minute, but locked down the right flank thereafter. Completed 49 of his 56 passes and won four of his five duels, created two openings in the 17th minute and drilled in a dangerous 51st-minute cross that Sorloth was inches away from turning home.

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Robin Le Normand (7/10): Dominant in his duels and calm under pressure. Helped nullify Botheim after the striker's lively start, winning all three of his aerial battles and making five headed clearances as Viking's 14 crosses came to nothing.

David Hancko (7/10): Atletico's standout centre-back on the night. Read danger sharply to rack up eight defensive contributions, set up a shooting chance for Giuliano Simeone in the 65th minute and came close to scoring himself with a 68th-minute header from a corner.

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Alejandro Grimaldo (8/10): A constant creative threat down the left. Timed his run into the box to perfection to cut the ball back for Sorloth's 19th-minute opener, and forced Belko to stretch to keep out a long-range effort bound for the top corner in the 52nd minute. Also chipped the ball back for Cardoso's 44th-minute chance and teed up Hancko's header from a short corner, though he was dribbled past four times at the other end.

Midfield

Lee Kang-In (7/10): Sharp and inventive on the right. Forced Belko into a fine low save in the 32nd minute, helped carve out the flowing move for Llorente's dangerous 51st-minute cross and drew a yellow card from Gianni Stensness straight after the restart before making way in the 57th minute.

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Koke (7/10): Restored to the starting XI after the Bayern defeat, the captain set the tempo with customary poise. Saw a deflected 16th-minute drive fly narrowly over, teed up Alvarez from distance in the 34th minute and kept midfield transitions slick until his 68th-minute exit.

Johnny Cardoso (7/10): An all-action display at both ends of the pitch. Spotted Grimaldo's run in the build-up to the opening goal, led all players with 0.53 xG and was twice denied by sharp Belko saves in the 44th and 65th minutes. Also had a 61st-minute penalty overturned by VAR for offside and lost his footing on a late breakaway.

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Alex Baena (6/10): Deployed on the left of midfield, he looked lively during the opening 45 minutes and forced a strong top-corner save from Belko in the 32nd minute, but several of his efforts were blocked. Withdrawn at half-time for Pablo Barrios.

Attack

Alexander Sorloth (7/10): Scored his first goal of the season against his compatriots with a crisp left-footed finish in the 19th minute. Held the ball up well, teed up Lee's 32nd-minute effort and nearly stretched onto Llorente's cross for a second, before being forced off injured in the 71st minute.

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Julian Alvarez (8/10): Atletico's undisputed Player of the Match in under an hour of football. Whipped in a 24th-minute direct free-kick from wide that had crossed the line before Belko scrambled it clear, tested the keeper again from range and sparked multiple first-half attacks before being replaced in the 57th minute.

Substitutes & Manager

Pablo Barrios (6/10): Replaced Baena at the interval and brought steady legs to midfield as Atletico controlled the tempo, completing 34 of his 36 passes. Nearly claimed an assist in the 88th minute after releasing Jonathan David on a slick counter-attack.

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Jonathan David (6/10): Came on for Lee in the 57th minute and showed neat link-up play, flicking on Grimaldo's long pass to send Cardoso clear in the 79th minute. Caught offside once and will rue scuffing a good 88th-minute chance wide after weaving through the backline.

Giuliano Simeone (6/10): Injected trademark urgency after replacing Alvarez in the 57th minute. Saw a central effort blocked in the 65th minute and capped an energetic cameo by bursting clear in stoppage time to draw the professional foul that got Falchener sent off.

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Morten Hjulmand (6/10): Introduced for Koke in the 68th minute to shore up the middle of the park. Completed all 14 of his passes as Viking found no route back into the game.

Rodrigo Mendoza (6/10): Replaced Sorloth in the 71st minute and made a bright impression, completing all three of his dribbles and forcing Belko into a save down to his left with a stoppage-time strike from outside the box.

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Diego Simeone (7/10): Made three shrewd alterations following the Bayern loss and was rewarded with a razor-sharp opening half-hour that put the game to bed. Managed his squad smartly with early second-half substitutions as his side saw the game out comfortably.