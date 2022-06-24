Atletico Madrid join race for Arsenal outcast Bellerin as Gunners happy to accept low transfer fee

The Spain international has a year left on his contract and could continue his career in his home country after a stint at Betis

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Hector Bellerin from Arsenal this summer, GOAL understands.

The right-back enjoyed a prosperous season on loan at Real Betis, helping the Spanish side to Copa del Rey success along the way.

Betis hope to land the Spain international in a permanent deal this summer, but they are under financial restraints and are not the only side chasing his signature.

What do we know about Bellerin's future?

Atletico have maintained contact with the 27-year-old's agents, with coach Diego Simeone pushing for the club to add a new right-back.

Tottenham's Emerson Royal, Pablo Maffeo of Mallorca, RB Leipzig star Nordi Mukiele, Udinese defender Nahuel Molina and Jonathan Clauss from Lens are all on their radar.

Now the capital club have added Bellerin to that list of targets.

Although Atletico have had talks with the player's agents, their interest has cooled in recent days.

Will Bellerin leave Arsenal?

Bellerin does not want to stay at Arsenal.

He still has a year left on his contract and he has no future at the club after around 10 years with the north London team.

No one at the Premier League side wants to stand in his way of finding a new club and they are open to accepting a low deal to let him leave ahead of next season.

Bellerin has made 238 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners since his arrival from Barcelona in 2011.

GOAL's view of Bellerin's future

GOAL's Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts writes...

It feels like a matter of when, not if, Bellerin leaves Arsenal this summer. He wants to go and Arsenal will not stand in his way.

Bellerin loved his time at Real Betis last season and in an ideal world he would already have secured a permeant move back to hometown club. But his wages are proving a problematic obstacle for any deal. Hopefully it gets sorted and he gets himself a move, whether it’s to Betis, Atletico or any other Spanish side.

Bellerin has been a great servant for Arsenal and it’s sad that his stay at the club has ended the way it has. The injury he suffered against Chelsea in 2019 hit him really hard and he’s not been the same player since - both physically and mentally. But he found his love for football again while he was back at Betis last season and it was good to see him smiling again.

Bellerin is still a hugely popular figure at Arsenal and that’s why no one at the club will stand in his way this summer when it comes to getting a move. It’s just a case of finding a deal that works for all parties. Hopefully that happens sooner rather than later.

