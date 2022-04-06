Atletico Madrid captain Koke has appeared to fire back at Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola over his "prehistory" comment on the Liga giants' 5-5-0 formation in the Champions League.

City edged the first leg of their quarter-final tie 1-0 thanks to a 70th-minute strike from Kevin De Bruyne, which came from one of only two shots on target they managed during the contest.

Guardiola's side struggled to create many clear-cut chances as Atletico sat back in numbers, and the Spanish head coach vented his frustration after the final whistle.

What did Guardiola say?

Guardiola defended City's performance and felt they couldn't have done any more to try and break down Diego Simeone's low block at Etihad Stadium.

"He [Simeone] has put [Antoine] Griezmann on the far right and Joao Felix on the far left, and they have gone 5-5-0. Two lines of 5," The 51-year-old tactician told reporters.

"In prehistory, today and in a hundred thousand years it is very difficult to attack a 5-5, there are no spaces."

Koke responds

Koke later took to social media to seemingly hit back at Guardiola, posting an image of Atletico's badge on his Instagram story.

The post included the message: "In love with your history since pre-historic times, proud to be Atleti."

Atletico will welcome City to Wanda Metropolitano for the return leg on April 13, where they will be aiming to overturn the 1-0 aggregate deficit.

The eventual winners will be rewarded with a semi-final tie against either Chelsea or Real Madrid, who are due to play the first leg of their quarter-final at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

