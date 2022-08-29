Atletico star Lodi joins Nottingham Forest on loan as Premier League new boys secure 18th summer signing

Renan Lodi has joined Nottingham Forest on loan from Atletico Madrid as Steve Cooper's side complete their 18th signing of the summer.

Joins on-loan with option to buy

Forest's 18th summer signing

Brazilian international & La Liga winner

WHAT HAPPENED? Forest confirmed the season-long loan deal for Lodi on Monday morning, with the defender having been present to watch their 2-0 home defeat to Tottenham at the weekend. The Brazilian has left the Spanish capital in pursuit of regular game time ahead of the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lodi becomes Forest's 18th signing of the summer and they reportedly have the option to buy him outright for £25 million ($29m/€30m). He joins the Like of Neco Williams, Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson in heading to the City Ground, as the newcomers look to try and survive their first season of top-flight football in over 20 years.

IN A PHOTO: Lodi joins Forest after making 29 league appearances (13 starts) last season for Diego Simeone's Atletico.

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Renan Lodi scored the only goal at Old Trafford as he and Atletico Madrid dumped Manchester United out of the Champions League at the round of 16 stage last season.

WHAT NEXT FOR LODI? The Brazilian will be hoping to make his debut when Forest travel to Manchester City on August 31, but may be made to wait until they take on Bournemouth three days later.