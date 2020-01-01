'Aguero told me to make the jump to Europe' - Barco reveals he's received offers from Fiorentina and Ligue 1

The Atlanta United winger further joked that the Manchester City star should help him seal a move to the Premier League champions

Atlanta United winger Ezequiel Barco says that his agent has been in contact with several teams in Europe, including Fiorentina and clubs in Ligue 1.

Barco scored in each of the first two league matches of his third MLS season before the league was halted due to the coronavirus.

The 21-year-old forward originally signed with Atlanta in 2018 for a reported $15 million (£12m) fee, making him the most expensive signing in MLS history.

Barco has had his ups and downs since joining Atlanta, scoring just nine times through his first two seasons as he adjusted to life in MLS.

However, the winger was a standout for Argentina at the most recent U-20 World Cup, capturing the eyes of European suitors once again.

“I know that from Fiorentina they contacted my representative," Barco told TNT Sports. "Also some clubs from France… The truth is that Fiorentina would be a nice possibility, yes. But now I don’t know what will happen with all this pandemic.”

Barco added that he recently spoke to Manchester City star and fellow Argentine Sergio Aguero as he wished the forward a happy birthday on June 2.

And, during that conversation, Aguero urged Barco to make the move to Europe, with the Atlanta United winger adding that he hopes the striker can put in a good word with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

“The league that I like the most is the Premier League, I love it," Barco said. "I spoke to Kun Aguero recently, I called him for his birthday. He told me that I had to make the jump to Europe, to go to the Premier League.

"Let him sweeten Pep Guardiola’s ear a little, ha! It would be nice, yes.”

Despite Barco's claims, Atlanta United president Darren Eales says the club has yet to receive a formal offer.

"Because there's not really a lot going on at the moment, we're going to have, I think, the most silliest of seasons," Eales said on a conference call.

"But the reality, as you know, is Ezequiel is a quality player. He's under a long-term contract with Atlanta United and we've had no clubs reach out to us at the moment in terms of him."

Barco, Atlanta United and the rest of MLS are set to return play in July for the MLS is Back tournament in Orlando.