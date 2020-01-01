Atibuni reveals promise for Onduparaka FC after snubbing Dove All-Stars

The star was the third signing confirmed by the Arua club and he hopes to deliver for the Premier League side

New Onduparaka FC signing Kennedy Atibuni has assured fans he is going to work very hard and ensure they get good results.

Atibuni was signed in a three-year deal and has given an example of his lethal partnership with the former Onduparaka star Muhamad Shaban as the reason why his arrival is set to yield more goals and assists.

“I promise the fans to give my all when I am given the chance to play,” Atibuni told Football256.

“I love scoring goals. My game is about attacking and I always look to create chances. Therefore, I promise more goals and assists.

“For example, during the Arua district Post Primary games in 2014 where [Muhamad] Shaban won the Golden Boot, I provided him with 10 assists as he emerged top scorer with 16 goals.

“During the Copa Coca Cola games in 2014 where he was voted Most Valuable Player with eight goals, I assisted him with three.”

At Diamond Stars, Atibuni scored 23 goals and provided 11 assists when he featured in 45 games in a three-year stint at the club.

Last season, he had four goals and was the captain of Diamond Stars who fought and survived as they finished ninth in the Nyagak Group.

The star launched his career seven years ago as he played for Alpha Rising Stars in the 2013/14 season before he was signed by Dove All-Stars, a Fufa Big League side, for the 2016/17 campaign.

He was released by Dove All-Stars after he was jailed for engaging in a chaotic incident with the Brian White Foundation two years ago.

Although the Big League side wanted to sign him again, he picked the Arua-based Premier League side instead.

“Making the decision to join Onduparaka was easy because I have desired for long to play for this club and it is a dream come true,” Atibuni said.

“Of course, Doves All-Stars were interested, they approached me but it’s all about choice, to see where you can play and market yourself more.

“I chose Onduparaka because they play at the highest level in the country and that’s the place to expose myself.”

He was the third signing after the initial arrivals of Musema Bonny and Jerry Jakisa.