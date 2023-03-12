Athletic Club vs Barcelona: Lineups and LIVE updates

Barcelona visit Athletic Club in a crunch tie in their penultimate La Liga game before the international break.

Barcelona have a chance to go nine points clear at the top of La Liga when they square off against Athletic Club ahead of next week's all important El Clásico.

Xavi's side have been incredible in the league this season, collecting 62 points from 24, but tonight might prove to be a tricky test for the Blaugrana as they visit San Mames. Athletic Club are in ninth place in the table, just four points below Villarreal for a spot in European competitions next season.

However, they have faced two defeats and a draw in their last three La Liga outings, which has somewhat impeded their top 6 ambitions this season. In many ways, it's a must-win game for Ernesto Valverde against his former team if they want to keep hopes of European football alive.

As for Barcelona, a win will further strengthen their grip in La Liga, but losing tonight could cause severe psychological damage ahead of their game against Real Madrid, who could jump within three points if Barcelona lose both the games.

However, with the return of Robert Lewandowski, La Liga's top scorer at the moment, Xavi will be optimistic of coming away with all three points.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona predicted lineups

Athletic Club XI (4-2-3-1): Agirrezabala; De Marcos, Vivian, Iñigo Martínez, Lekue; Zarraga, Vesga; N. Williams, Muniain, I. Williams; Guruzeta

Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Roberto, Koundé, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Busquets, Kessié; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

Athletic Club vs Barcelona LIVE updates

Barcelona's upcoming fixtures

Catalans' upcoming game could well decide which way the La Liga title race goes as Xavi's side will welcome second-placed Real Madrid at the Camp Nou next Sunday, 19th March.

Following the international break, they will take on Elche away from home on 1st April.