Athletic Bilbao’s Inaki Williams ends joint-worst La Liga run with Cadiz goal

The Ghana international was among the scorers as the Lions devoured Sergio Gonzalez’s Pirates on Monday evening

Inaki Williams ended his joint-worst La Liga record with a goal as Athletic Bilbao overpowered Cadiz 4-0 on Monday evening inside Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

That Ghana international striker had played 14 away Spanish topflight matches without finding the net – a feat last achieved in March 2017.

However, Williams brought that barren streak to a halt having put the Lions ahead in the 24th minute. The 28-year-old intercepted Santiago Arzamendia’s loose back pass to fire into the empty net after rounding goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma.

He could have doubled the visitors’ advantage eleven minutes later, however, his tame penalty was saved by Ledesma after Alfonso Espino handled the ball in the penalty area.

Although Cadiz showed desire to restore parity early in the second half, albeit, it was Ernesto Valverde’s men who doubled their advantage four minutes before the hour mark as substitute Gorka Guruzeta converted a pass from Inigo Lekue.

Alex Berenguer put three goals up in the 78th minute and there was still time for Guruzeta to curl home his second in injury time.

Man-of-the-match Williams featured for 54 minutes and statistics justified why he was the game’s star player. The Black Star accounted for five shots, with three of them on target while he won one aerial battle.

Offensively, he completed one dribble was dispossessed once and fouled just once too. In addition, he accounted for 20 touches, and 10 passes with a passing accuracy of 70 per cent.

For Cadiz, Senegal's Momo Mbaye and Congo's Theo Bongonda were unused substitutes by manager Sergio Gonzalez.

Thanks to this result, Bilbao climbed to fourth in the long after garnering seven points from three matches played so far. Williams would be aiming to add to his goal tally when Espanyol visit San Mames on September 4.

With zero points from the same number of outings, the Pirates sit at the base of the log. They square up against Celta Vigo on September 2 as they chase their first victory in the new season.

Born to Ghanaian parents in Bilbao, Williams who had already represented Spain on the international stage switched allegiance to the Black Stars. He is expected to feature at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.