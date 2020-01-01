Aston Villa's Samatta 'not yet 100% fit for the Premier League'

The Tanzania captain is a January signing for the Claret and Blue and has immediately made an impact at the club

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is surprised by the progression of forward Mbwana Samatta who himself insists that he is not yet 100 percent fit for Premier League football demands.

Samatta joined Villa in January from Belgian side Genk and scored on his Premier League debut against Bournemouth.

Another impressive outing in the 3-2 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur last weekend left his teammates and coach amazed at how fast the Tanzania skipper has found his feet at Villa Park.

“He has surprised a lot of our players how good he is,” Smith was quoted as saying by Birmingham Live.

“He has great movement and understands the game. He can link up well and is good aerially. He has his first Premier League goal as well. He can only be an asset.”

However, Samatta himself insists that he is yet to come to full fitness after switching from the Belgian First Division A League, which he rates as less physically demanding.

The 27-year-old forward is confident that he will cope-up with his new environment “real soon.”

“[Fitness] is getting better. I’m not quite there yet. I feel like I’ll be 100 percent at Aston Villa real soon,” said Samatta.

“The big difference is the physical battle here, it's different to the Belgian league. The speed of the game is also different. You have to be 100 percent, fully-fit to play here. It's not as easy.”

Much of Villa’s hopes for goals are on Samatta who is expected to lead their line at Southampton on Saturday.