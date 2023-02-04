Everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa vs Leicester on TV in the UK and US and India

Aston Villa take on Leicester City in a Premier League clash on Saturday at Villa Park.

Unai Emery's men are in a much better position than their opponents, having lost only once in their last five outings in the Premier League and are currently 11th on the league table.

The Foxes, on the other hand, are just a point above the relegation zone and have failed to register a win in their last five Premier League outings.

GOAL bring you all of the information you need, to catch the action live from the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Aston Villa vs Leicester date & kick-off time

Game: Aston Villa vs Leicester Date: February 4, 2023 Kick-off: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 8:30 pm IST Venue: Villa Park

How to watch Aston Villa vs Leicester on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on NBC.

The game is not being telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).

The match can be streamed on Hotstar in India.

Country TV channel Live stream US NBC N/A UK N/A N/A India N/A Hotstar

Aston Villa squad and team news

Jed Steer and Diego Carlos are out of action due to injuries while Emery confirmed that John McGinn and Lucas Digne have returned to the squad.

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Kamara, Luiz, J. Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Bailey

Position Players Goalkeepers Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo Defenders Cash, Konsa, Mings, Lopera, Chambers, Augusinsson, Young, Bednarek, Digne Midfielders Buendia, Luiz, McGinn, Sanson, Lakamba, Coutinho, Bailey, Dendoncker, Ramsey, Kamara Forwards Watkins

Leicester squad and team news

James Justin, Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand, Boubakary Soumare and Ricardo Pereira are out of action with injuries while Wilfred Ndidi will be unavailable due to personal reasons.

Brendan Rodgers could hand debuts to January signings Tete and Harry Souttar against Aston Villa.

Leicester predicted XI: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Kristiansen; Tielemans, Praet; Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Iheanacho