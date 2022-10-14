Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Aston Villa vs Chelsea on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Chelsea will take on Aston Villa in their ninth Premier League match of the season on Sunday. Graham Potter's Blues have won their last four games and will be confident about extending that winning run this weekend.

Chelsea beat AC Milan 2-0 in their previous outing and moved top of their Champions League group. Their last Premier League game was a 3-0 win over Wolves. They will now travel to Villa Park, where Aston Villa have struggled to get going this season. They have one win in their last five matches and head into the fixture against the Blues on the back of back-to-back draws.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea date & kick-off time

Game: Aston Villa vs Chelsea Date: October 16, 2022 Kick-off: 2pm BST / 9:00am ET / 6:30pm IST Venue: Villa Park

How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), Aston Villa vs Chelsea an be streamed live on Peacock.

The game between Aston Villa and Chelsea is being broadcast on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the Star Sports Network has the Premier League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar.

Aston Villa squad and team news

The big boost for Steven Gerrard is the return of Leon Bailey to full training. The Jamaica international had missed the team's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest due to a small muscle injury.

Matty Cash and Cameron Archer are working towards full fitness and are expected to be available for selection against Chelsea. Gerrard also confirmed that he expects Lucas Digne to be fit by the end of the month.

Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos remain sidelined due to longer-term injuries.

Position Players Goalkeepers Martínez, Steer, Olsen Defender Cash, Konsa, Mings, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Guilbert, Digne, Feeney, Bednarek Midfielders Luiz, McGinn, Sanson, Buendía, Nakamba, Coutinho, Dendocker, Wright, Bogarde, Ramsey Forwards Ings, Watkins, Bailey, Archer

Chelsea squad & team news

Wesley Fofana and N'golo Kante remain out of action for Chelsea due to injuries.

In-form right-back Reece James is also set to miss the game due an issue with his knee.

"He’s due to see a specialist over the weekend, so until we get that information there’s not too much else I can add unfortunately,’ Graham Potter revealed in his pre-match press conference.

"The rest would be speculation. We will wait and see. We need to check the discomfort and see a specialist."