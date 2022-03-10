Asisat Oshoala: Nigeria striker extends Barcelona contract

Nigeria international Asisat Oshoala has signed a contract extension that will keep her at Barcelona until June 30, 2024.

After an initial loan from Chinese Women's Super League outfit Dalian Quanjian, the 27-year-old joined the Blaugranes on a permanent deal.

There, she has been a key figure in Jonatan Giraldez - helping them win two league titles, two Copa de la Reina diadems, one Supercopa Femenina as well as the Uefa Women's Champions League trophy in the 2020-21 campaign.

With three months to the end of her current deal, Oshoala has been given two more years that will keep her with the Spaniards.

“Asisat Oshoala has renewed his contract with FC Barcelona until 30 June 2024. The striker, who had just finished his relationship with the club at the end of the season, has sealed his continuity for another two years with president Joan Laporta and manager Xavier Puig, in the camp Nou presidential office,” a statement from the club read.

Reacting to this development, the four-time African Women’s Player of the Year expressed her delight to remain at home.

“I think I’m really happy and excited to continue the journey with the best team in the world, obviously. Nothing to feel here but it's just about a girl who has decided to stay at home,” she told Barcelona TV.

“The goal of every player is to get to the next level. Every year, you want to smash some goals and after four years, you can say that it’s been a progression.

“Winning trophies, being better on the pitch, scoring more goals every day, it has been really comfortable for me.”

She went a step further explaining what makes her feel the Catalans are the best in the world while talking about her targets.

“When you say a club is the best, it is not basically about the trophies, you look outside of football and see how the team treats their players,” she continued.

“I think the management has done a great job in helping the players improve on and off the pitch.

“Four years ago, I was not like this and my mentality was different from what I have now. After three and a half years, I think I have learnt a lot.

“To be honest with you, I am a striker who loves to score goals - that’s one of the things I love to do.

“The most important thing is for me to score more goals and keep improving as more as I can and get opportunities to make myself happy because this is what makes me happy.

In 101 official matches, Oshoala found the net on 80 occasions - making her the sixth-highest scorer in the club’s history.