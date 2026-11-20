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Manchester United legend Ashley Young has delivered a sobering reality check regarding the club's current state as Mauricio Pochettino begins his tenure at Old Trafford. The veteran winger believes the Argentine is the right man for the job but insists that the problems in the squad run far deeper than just the manager.

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United turn to Pochettino amid relegation crisis

Manchester United sit inside the Premier League relegation zone after managing just one victory in 10 matches under former manager Michael Carrick. The club have turned to Pochettino to halt their slide and rescue a faltering campaign.

Speaking in London this week at the launch of the Panini EFL 2026-27 Official Sticker Collection, former United winger Young urged patience following the Argentine's arrival. While backing Pochettino's credentials, Young warned that years of instability cannot be undone overnight.

Young urges patience over long-term Old Trafford rebuild

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Asked for his verdict on Pochettino's appointment, Young pointed to the coach's transformative spell at Tottenham as proof of his pedigree, though he stressed that replicating it at Old Trafford requires multi-year support from the hierarchy.

"I think if you look at what he achieved at Tottenham, he showed exactly what he's capable of," Young said. "He took them from being outside the very top teams to regularly competing in the Champions League, reaching a Champions League final and winning domestic silverware. He's got the pedigree to do that at Manchester United.

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"The key thing for Pochettino is alignment. At Tottenham, he had support from the board and was able to bring players in, move players on and build a squad in his image. Manchester United need a massive rebuild and that's what he'll want to do if he comes in.

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"It's not going to be a quick fix. You might get a bounce from the players initially because they'll all want to impress a new manager, but in terms of creating the high-intensity team he wants, bringing in the right players and getting the fans fully back onside, that's going to take a few transfer windows and a few seasons."

Boardroom unity and squad clear-out needed to match Villa model

Young also aimed a swipe at underperforming squad members and called on United's decision-makers to mirror the unified backing Unai Emery enjoys at Aston Villa.

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"I think there are a number of factors," Young said when asked what has gone wrong at Old Trafford. "For a while now the club hasn't looked fully aligned. There are players there who probably shouldn't be there, and there are areas of the squad that still need strengthening.

"When you look at the structure with Jason Wilcox, Omar Berrada, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and the Glazers, it feels like everything needs to be pulling in the same direction. If things don't work under a manager like Pochettino, questions will have to be asked elsewhere too.

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"There have been too many managers where things haven't worked out and that's usually a sign that the issues run deeper than just who's in the dugout. When I look at someone like Unai Emery at Aston Villa, he's been aligned with the owners, everyone's bought into the vision and they've backed him in the transfer market. That's what successful clubs do."

Baptism of fire awaits Pochettino at Anfield

Pochettino faces an immediate test on his debut, leading his confidence-starved squad to Anfield to face fourth-placed Liverpool. Navigating one of English football's toughest away trips will reveal whether the new boss can spark the short-term bounce Young referenced.

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With United mired in the drop zone following Carrick's ill-fated permanent spell, picking up points quickly is vital to ease relegation fears before Pochettino can begin overhauling the squad in upcoming transfer windows.

Ashley Young was speaking at the launch of the Panini EFL 2026/27 Official Sticker Collection in London. The collection is available now at retailers nationwide and online via Panini.co.uk.