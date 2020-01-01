Asega: Calvary FC striker reveals why he dedicated goal to late father

The striker helped his charges to qualify for the Fufa Big League after getting his name on the score sheet

Calvary FC midfielder Jamil Asega has revealed he dedicated his goal to his late father owing to the influence he had in his life.

The youngster was on target as his team defeated Northern Gateway 2-0 in the final playoff on Saturday to gain promotion to the Fufa Big League.

He went on to explain why he dedicated his strike to his late father.

"I dedicate the goal scored for Calvary against Northern Gateway to my father, the late Hashim Babu," Asega revealed after the game.

"He was such an influential figure in my life. He encouraged me to train and play with one heart. Today, I celebrate him even if he is long gone."

The midfielder has also lauded all involved to ensure the campaign was a success.

"Football is teamwork," Asega, who also played for Buwekula in the Masaza Cup, noted.

"I thank the technical team led by coach Ahmed Borine Olima, his assistants, management, my teammates, and the fans. The reward of teamwork has paid off."

Other teams promoted to the Fufa Big League are Luwero United who hail from Buganda region, Terrazzo and Tiles from the Western region, and Gaddafi who are from the Eastern region.

Luwero qualified after overcoming CATDA from Kampala region by a solitary goal scored by Joseph Justus Nkabirwa. The Buganda representatives, however, finished the game with 10 men after the sending off of Sadat Mukembo.

Luwero had qualified for the final after defeating Buwambo 7-6 in post-match penalties while CATDA qualified after emerging 2-0 victors.

Gaddafi FC also eliminated Jinja City after claiming a 3-0 win. Patrick Asiku, who has since retired from active football, Mark Bamukyaaye, and Roland Bithum Nsumbiano scored the goals.

Prior to the final, Gaddafi had defeated Admin 4-0 while Jinja had defeated Team Church 5-4 in post-match penalties after settling to a goalless draw in regulation time.

The final spot was secured by the Western region's Terrazzo and Tiles who defeated Booma of Kitara region 4-3 in a penalty shootout. Regular time had ended in a goalless draw and the match had to be settled through penalties.

The team had settled to a 0-0 draw again in their initial game against Kigezi and went on to win 4-3 on post-match penalties. Booma had beaten Kasese's Asingya FC 3-1 to set a date with Terrazzo and Tiles.

Aldrine Kambale managed to get a brace in that game, with Clinton Asiimwe scoring the other.

The consolation goal for Asingya was scored by Shami Muhammed.