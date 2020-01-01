Asantewaa assists, Boho scores as Sporting Huelva hold Logrono

The Equatoguinean and Ghanaian stars were impressive but their Spanish outfit were held in a Spanish top-flight contest on Sunday

Grace Asantewaa provided an assist for Jade Boho to find the target for Logrono as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sporting Huelva in a Spanish Primera Iberdrola encounter on Sunday.

Having combined to see off Real Betis in a Spanish Cup tie on Thursday, the African duo were keen to ensure their side claim a crucial away point against their struggling hosts in Huelva.

With Gambia's Fatoumata Kanteh injured, Sporting were chasing their first win in four matches with the availability Nigeria's Peace Efih and Ghana's duo of Ernestina Abambila, Princella Adubea.

More teams

However, the visitors made a promising start to the contest as Ghana's Asantewaa teed up Boho to hand Logrono the lead 19 minutes into the encounter at Campo Federativo de la Orden.

In the second half, Antonio Sanchez made impactful changes as she brought on Efih and Adubea as replacements for Elena Pavel and Patricia Mascaro in the 56th and 75th minute, respectively.

Five minutes from full-time, the hosts stepped up their bid to avoid defeat and Natalia Nogareda set up Sandra Castello to level matters and ensure the two teams shared the spoils in the end.

Article continues below

With Logrono's only goal of the encounter, Boho, who played from the start to finish, raised her tally to 12 league goals in 21 outings.

Apart from Boho, compatriot Dorine Chuigoue played for the duration, while Ghana's Grace Asantewaa was in action for 70th minutes and Cote d'Ivoire's Ida Guehai was an unused substitute.

The draw keeps Logrono in seventh on the log with 29 points from 21 matches, while Sporting Huelva are 14th with 18 points.