Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko have announced Prosper Narteh Ogum as their new head coach, effectively signaling the end of Mariano Barreto’s tenure as club boss.

Ogum joins the Porcupine Warriors on a two-year deal, leaving Wafa, and will be hoping to lead the Kumasi-based outfit to their first league glory since 2014.

"We're delighted to announce Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as our new head coach," Kotoko have announced.

"The sports psychologist, educationist and coach joins us on a two-year deal from Wafa, having previously handled UCC Soccer Team, Elmina Sharks, Dwarfs and Karela Utd."

We're delighted to announce Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as our new Head Coach.



The Sports Psychologist , Educationist and Coach joins us on a 2-year deal from WAFA, having previously handled UCC Soccer Team, Elmina Sharks, Dwarfs and Karela Utd.#AKSC #obenfo pic.twitter.com/8XyePmKzKl — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) September 19, 2021

Kotoko failed to make a statement on the situation of Barreto, who was head coach until Ogum’s appointment, but Goal understands the club and the Portuguese coach mutually agreed to a contract termination.

Barreto, who was named Kotoko head coach on a one-and-a-half-year-deal in March, was heavily criticised for failing to lead the club to league glory as they finished four points behind archrivals and champions Hearts of Oak.

There was more misery for the former Black Stars boss as Kotoko were kicked out of the FA Cup in the quarter-finals.

At the end of the season, he fell out with management for publicly criticising the club’s perceived lack of development.

"I know Asante Kotoko fans won't be happy with this but I must say it. Asante Kotoko is only a big name and not a big team because they lack so many things a big team should be having,” Barreto said last month.

"A big team should have their own physiotherapy room, a strong youth team, philosophy, video room, amongst other infrastructure.

"I don't know where the Asante Kotoko secretariat is located. I haven't been there before since my appointment.

"I have been in Ghana for the past four months to handle Asante Kotoko but I don't know where it is located. I signed my contract in Accra at a hotel. 'Is it located at the stadium [Baba Yara Sports Stadium]?”

Kotoko, two-time African champions, are the most successful club in the history of the Premier League, having lifted the cup on 23 occasions.