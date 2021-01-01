‘AS Kigali walkover places KCCA FC under no pressure’ - Aheebwa

The Kasasiro Boys will be at home after the first leg was awarded to them due to Covid-19 cases that were reported in their camp

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) striker Brian Aheebwa has stated they are under no particular pressure ahead of a decisive Caf Confederation Cup tie against AS Kigali.

KCCA did not face the Rwandan side for the first leg assignment given that they were unable to produce enough players after 12 of their stars tested positive for the coronavirus.

Aheebwa, who was among the players to be sidelined by the infection, has said they are ready to work extra hard and produce a positive outcome against AS Kigali.

“We are two goals down, but we are not yet out. We don’t have any pressure, but we have to be on top and deliver to our best potential in the game,” Aheebwa said as per Football256.

“We all have a positive mind, to see that we can overturn that 2-0 advantage.”

The forward, who has scored seven Premier League goals, also spoke about personal determination at the Champions League podium.

“These are the kind of challenges I have been looking ahead to,” he added “Playing at such a level and challenging myself, giving my all in order to help the team reach a different level.

“I don’t have any pressure, but I have to be on top and deliver to my best and see that the team comes up on top as well.

“I didn’t travel with the team which was unfortunate, but we are back and we have been working every day to see that we are in our best shape to bring a different level of the challenge.”

On his part, Aheebwa’s coach Mike Mutebi explained the kind of strategy they will deploy against their rivals at St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende.

“We have everybody available and it is a huge task, they got an advantage back home by not playing but getting the two goals, so now it is up to us to do the same thing, try to win and qualify,” Mutebi said in an interview.

“We are not going to change the way we play; we are going to play the way we have been playing what has made us be above others, we don’t want to look desperate, we will play our way, and in that way, it will help us pick the result we want and qualify.”

KCCA are the remaining Ugandan outfit in continental competition after Vipers SC were eliminated in the Champions League.