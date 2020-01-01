Arthur told Barcelona & Juventus are ‘on the same level’ amid talk of possible switch to Italy

The Brazilian midfielder has been linked with a move to Serie A, but his former boss at Gremio says those at Camp Nou should be ignoring any interest

Arthur will be in a strong position regardless of whether he sticks around at Barcelona or heads for Juventus, says Gremio coach Renato Portaluppi, with two European heavyweights considered to be “on the same level”.

A Brazil international on the books at Camp Nou is generating talk of a possible move elsewhere.

It has been revealed to Goal that Juventus would be interested in doing a deal were the 23-year-old to be made available on the open market.

More teams

A possible trade agreement involving Miralem Pjanic has been mooted, but Arthur has stated a desire to remain in his current surroundings.

Former Barca star Rivaldo believes that would be the best choice, with a Brazilian icon calling for a fellow countryman to be given time in Catalunya.

Portaluppi also believes that the Blaugrana should be looking to retain the services of a player who is capable of much more than he has shown in Spain so far.

Gremio reluctantly parted with Arthur when Barca came calling in 2018, after the young midfielder played a key role in their Copa Libertadores triumph the previous year.

He has found the grandest of stages in Spain, but another could just as easily be graced in Italy.

Portaluppi told TuttoJuve of the speculation surrounding Arthur: “I think Barcelona and Juventus are two great clubs on the world stage, representing the very top in their nations and are always in the running for the biggest trophies.

“They are on the same level, have the same greatness and pedigree.

“If I could count on Arthur, I’d never want to sell him. Unfortunately, Gremio were forced to sell because the money offered could not be turned down.”

Part of the problem for Arthur at Barcelona is considered to be the fact that he is yet to be used in his favoured position on a regular basis.

Portaluppi believes a versatile operator is capable of overcoming those challenges, with there still so much potential to be unlocked in his game.

He added: “Arthur is a tactical player. Very intelligent.

Article continues below

“One of his greatest qualities is that he can play well in any part of the field where he is put by his coach, then when he has ball you can always expect a great game from him.

“He has great game vision, I feel like saying he is one of the best in his role.”

Arthur was billed as ‘the next Xavi’ when Barcelona snapped him up, with the reigning La Liga champions looking for him to dictate proceedings from the middle of the park.