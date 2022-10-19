Arteta issues Zinchenko injury update after Arsenal star misses training again

Mikel Arteta has played down fears that Oleksandr Zinchenko could be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury.

Zinchenko has made just six appearances this season

Tomiyasu has started the last two games at left-back

Arsenal have eight games left before the break for the World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The Arsenal star, signed from Manchester City in the summer, has not featured since the 3-1 win against Tottenham on October 1 due to a calf problem.

Zinchenko has yet to even return to training, with Takehiro Tomiyasu currently filling in at left-back for the Gunners.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked if Zinchenko's continued absence was something to worry about, Arteta said: "No, I don’t think so. Obviously, he had a current injury in his calf and that’s why he’s been out for this period." The Arsenal boss then simply replied "yes" when pushed on whether the defender would return before the World Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zinchenko will certainly miss Thursday night's Europa League tie with PSV Eindhoven. Gabriel Martinelli, meanwhile, is a doubt for the game due to illness.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners take on PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League on Thursday night knowing that a win would guarantee them passage through to the knockout stages of the competition.