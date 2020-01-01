Arteta backed to ‘solve’ Arsenal problems as Monreal talks up trust at Emirates Stadium

The former Gunners defender admits that a “rather difficult season” has been endured in north London, but he also sees the tide turning

Mikel Arteta is being backed to “solve” Arsenal’s problems in what has been a “rather difficult season” for the Gunners, with Nacho Monreal claiming that the Premier League heavyweights have “a lot of confidence” in their current boss.

Questions have been asked of a Spanish tactician on a regular basis in 2020-21, with all too familiar struggles for consistency continuing to hold an ambitious side back.

FA Cup and Community Shield triumphs were supposed to breathe new life into Arsenal, with a spark found that would allow them to kick on and rejoin the domestic and continental elite.

More teams

That has not happened, with a top-four finish looking beyond the Gunners once again.

Form has improved at the end of the calendar year, which suggests that the tide may be turning, but there is a long way to go for a team that remains a work in progress.

It had been suggested that Arteta would not be given the chance to see that process through, with a more experienced option being sought by a fallen giant.

Monreal, though, believes that his former team-mate will be given time in which to get things right.

The ex-Gunners defender told Mundo Deportivo of goings-on at Emirates Stadium: “I follow Arsenal quite a lot. It’s been a rather difficult season.

“On the face of it, it looked pretty good, the way they finished last year, winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

“It’s true that this year they started off winning, but then they string together a lot of bad games and results.

“They have been in fifteenth place, suffering a lot, with many doubts.

“The club has a lot of confidence in Mikel, and I see him prepared to solve this and give a personal touch to the team.

“I believe that the victory against Chelsea will give them air and confidence.”

Article continues below

Arsenal followed up a morale-boosting 3-1 derby win over Chelsea with a hard-fought 1-0 success away at Brighton.

Back-to-back victories have lifted them into 13th spot and opened up a nine-point gap to the relegation zone, with talk of being dragged into a basement battle now starting to ease.

The Gunners’ first outing of 2021 is set to see them take in a trip to struggling West Brom on Saturday.