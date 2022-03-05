Arteta: How Arsenal sold Aubameyang and decided not to replace him

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confessed he does not regret allowing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign for Barcelona in the last transfer window.

After being stripped of the club’s captaincy, the 32-year-old Gabon international was allowed to join the Catalans as a free agent and he has gone ahead to shine for the side managing four goals already in La Liga.

His exit left Arsenal with only two senior strikers - Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah – and despite Aubameyang’s goal return at the club, Arteta insists his departure left the North London side a more united side than when he was around.

“I think there are many reasons attached to that,” Arteta told SkySports when asked if the exit of Aubameyang had affected his team. “First of all, the understanding of what we want is clearer. We have a fit squad, without too many disturbances for a long period.

“That has allowed us to play a certain team more regularly and that team now has better cohesion and better understanding. Their qualities fit to make each other better.

“And then, obviously, when you get results, confidence builds up, belief builds up and the rest is a consequence of that.”

On whether the exit of Aubameyang has allowed other players to shine for Arsenal, Arteta said: “We always make decisions in the best interests of the club and to get the best performances from the team.

“We made that decision as three parties. One was the club, one was Auba, and the other was Barcelona. The three of us believed it was the right thing to do.”

On his decision not to replace Aubameyang, Arteta said: “That was a possibility but I think when you have a clear direction and process of how you make your decisions, you have to be ruthless.

“You have to have certain courage and consistency in those decisions. If one decision is to only bring in players we can afford, who are going to make the team much better straight away, and who are sustainable for our future, then that should be the case.”

The Gunners have won seven out of nine games in the competition since Aubameyang was dropped, losing only once.

His last appearance for the Gunners came in late December when Arsenal suffered a 2-1 defeat against Everton at Goodison Park. He has already scored four top-flight goals for the Blaugrana including a hat-trick against Valencia.