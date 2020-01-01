Arteta has breathing space at Arsenal that Solskjaer doesn't have, says ex-Gunner Campbell

FA Cup success last season has bought the Gunners manager some valuable time to turn the club around

Mikel Arteta has the luxury of greater leeway in the Arsenal dugout than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has at Manchester United, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell has argued.

Solskjaer has been in charge at Old Trafford for over 18 months now and has guided the Red Devils back into the Champions League, while Arteta is expected to lift the Emirates side back into the upper echelons of the Premier League after taking over earlier this year.

Both enjoyed successful playing careers at their respective clubs, but Campbell believes that Arteta has more wiggle room than his colleague at the Red Devils. He argued success in the FA Cup last season has bought the Spaniard that extra time.

“I think Arsenal are in around about the same position as Manchester United, but Arsenal and Arteta have the added luxury of having won a trophy which gives him some form of leeway,” he told the Daily Star.

“Manchester United and Arsenal fans are hungry for success and both managers have to deliver, especially when we’re talking about two of the biggest clubs in England right now.

“Manchester United fans demand success, whether the manager is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or not, and Arsenal fans demand success too.

“Arsenal fans want to be able to challenge in the Premier League and get up there and back in the Champions League too. So, both Arteta and Solskjaer have to deliver.”

Meanwhile, Campbell wants to see the pressure eased on striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, upon whom the emphasis consistently falls when Arsenal are in a difficult period.

“Arsenal aren’t performing at the moment, but that’s not Aubameyang’s fault," added the former striker.

“When Arsenal are doing well, then Aubameyang plays well.

“If the team is below par, it’s very difficult for one player to turn it around and change the whole team’s performance level.

“Aubameyang can’t do that, he relies on other players around him.

“Everyone must understand that Arteta is learning on the job so he will make mistakes - that's for sure.

“I think the team he picked to face Leicester was a good side and they were strong enough to win the game. I just don't think Arsenal are playing to their full potential right now.”

Ahead of Sunday’s Old Trafford clash between the pair, United are 15th on seven points whereas Arsenal are 12th on nine points, albeit having played a game more.