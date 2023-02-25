Mikel Arteta dedicates Arsenal win to Oleksandr Zinchenko as Ukraine star captains Gunners on anniversary of Russia invasion

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta dedicated his team's win against Leicester on Saturday to Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Zinchenko named captain for Leicester game

Ukraine star was a key performer

Arteta says victory was for Ukraine star

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ukrainian full-back was named team captain for the trip to Leicester as a mark of respect on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of his country. The 26-year-old was one of the Gunners' best players as they secured a 1-0 win against the Foxes.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We wanted to win for him, for his family and loved ones and all the people in Ukraine who have inspired the world with this fighting spirit they have shown for over a year now," Arteta said to reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zinchenko has been a key player for the north London team since joining from Manchester City last year. He has made 17 Premier League appearances to help the Gunners go top of the table.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Zinchenko and his co-stars will look to maintain their hold on first place when they take on Everton on March 1.