Arteta: Arsenal need to get back to winning trophies & will take FA Cup seriously

The Gunners boss lifted silverware during his playing days in north London and is aware of the need to deliver tangible success at the Emirates

Mikel Arteta is aware of the pressure he is working under at Arsenal, with the Spaniard conceding that the Gunners “need to get back to winning”.

Arteta has been brought in at the Emirates Stadium in the hope he can get the club back on its feet.

There have been early signs of encouragement under the Spaniard, but there remains a major rebuilding project to oversee.

It may be some time before Arsenal come back into Premier League title contention, but there are other avenues to success open to them.

Arteta’s side remain in the FA Cup and Europa League this season, with a man who lifted the first of those trophies as Gunners captain back in 2014 now looking to bring the good times back.

“We’re going to fight for every competition that we’re involved in,” Arteta told reporters ahead of an FA Cup fourth-round trip to Bournemouth on Monday.

“I know what it means to this club to win that competition and we need to get back to winning.

“We need to get back to being up there and having everybody talking about us. We need every competition to try and do that.”

Arteta believes he has Arsenal heading in the right direction after reaching the end of his first month at the helm, with his message getting across despite picking up just two wins from seven games in all competitions.

He added: “A lot of things [have changed] that I wanted to implement, not just towards the players but around the club, in terms of the culture. I'm seeing very good signs in progress.

“A lot of things about our way of playing and our style as well, even though the circumstances in some of the games have made it a little bit more difficult than expected. But in general, I can see the direction towards what I wanted a month ago.

“I think that one of the important things is creating that connection again with the fans. It’s a long time ago, and these people have been here for a long time, [since we have] seen the fans react and support the team how they did against Chelsea [in a 2-2 draw]. It was incredible and in some stages

“The amount of support they gave was incredible in difficult circumstances and I’m so proud that they’re feeling a little bit closer to the team now.”

It could be that Arteta has another fresh face at his disposal by the time Arsenal next take to the field, with Goal having spoken with Flamengo defender Pablo Mari during a visit to London which saw him putting the finishing touches to a loan move.