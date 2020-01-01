Arsenal women sign Australia international Caitlin Foord

The 25-year-old will get her first taste of football in Europe with the Gunners, leaving Sydney FC to head to England

Arsenal women have completed the signing of Australia international Caitlin Foord.

The 25-year-old announced her departure from Sydney FC earlier this month, amidst heavy links to the Gunners - with manager Joe Montemurro admitting their interest.

She will join up with her Arsenal team-mates in mid-February, with her being part of the Australia squad tasked with securing Olympic qualification over the next few weeks.

Foord heads to China with the Matildas at the end of this month, where they will face the hosts, Thailand and Chinese Taipei, with the top two in the group qualifying for the play-off round - which will take place in March.

The forward has been in top form during the current W-League season, scoring twice and registering four assists for Sydney.

She also helped the Portland Thorns reach the National Women's Soccer League play-offs at the end of last year.

Foord's rights were then traded to the Orlando Pride earlier this month, as part of a deal that also saw Emily Sonnett arrive in Florida.

However, Foord will instead be joining up with the current Women's Super League champions.

The move sees her link up with fellow Aussie Montemurro, who tried to sign her during his time in charge of Melbourne City in the W-League.

She will bring a lot of qualities to the Gunners, not least with her versatility. While primarily a forward, Foord can also operate as a right-back, a midfielder or a striker, and she has even played at left-back for her country previously.

That added depth will be essential for an Arsenal team who are challenging on four fronts.

As well as looking to defend their WSL title, the Gunners are in the semi-finals of the Continental Cup, the fourth round of the FA Cup and the quarter-finals of the UEFA Women's Champions League, with their huge clash against PSG coming up at the end of March.

Foord is not likely to be involved for her new club until February 16, when they will contest an FA Cup fifth-round tie should they advance past West Ham, with the clash against Liverpool on February 13 likely coming too soon given Australia's crucial clash with China will take place just four days earlier.