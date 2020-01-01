Arsenal without Kolasinac & Nelson until after winter break but Sokratis could face Chelsea

The Gunners are hoping to see an experienced full-back and promising forward come back into contention after a trip to Burnley in early February

Arsenal are to remain without Sead Kolasinac and Reiss Nelson until after the winter break.

The Gunners have revealed in their latest injury update that two men nursing knocks are unlikely to be seen again anytime soon.

It is, however, the hope of those at Emirates Stadium that they will come back into contention after a trip to Burnley on February 2.

Prior to that outing at Turf Moor, Mikel Arteta’s side have a Premier League derby date with Chelsea and FA Cup fourth-round clash with Bournemouth to take in.

After taking on the Clarets, Arsenal will not be back in action again until February 16.

With a fortnight off from competitive action, the Gunners are hoping to nurse a few of their walking wounded back into contention.

Bosnian defender Kolasinac has been sidelined since taking in a 90-minute outing against Crystal Palace.

Arsenal have said of the 26-year-old on their official website: “Left thigh strain. Hoping to return to full training in the winter break period after Burnley (a) on February 2.”

A similar update has been offered on England U21 international Nelson.

He also picked up a knock in a 1-1 draw with Palace on January 11, with a hamstring problem forcing him onto the treatment table.

While Kolasinac and Nelson will be unavailable to Arteta for a visit to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, Sokratis Papastathopoulos could be in line to return.

The Greek defender sat out a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United on Saturday.

He has been struggling with illness, but will be given every chance to get himself well in time to face Chelsea.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be missing against the Blues, with the Gabonese set to serve the second instalment of a three-match ban.

Long-term injury victims will also play no part in west London.

Arsenal’s latest update on Scotland international left-back Kieran Tierney read: “Right shoulder. Dislocated right shoulder during West Ham Utd (a) on December 9. Successful surgery completed.

“Rehabilitation process expected to take around three months, aiming to return to full training in March.”

While Tierney should figure again at some point in the 2019-20 campaign, Calum Chambers will not be seen again until next season.

The Gunners said on the versatile 25-year-old: “Left knee. Ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee during Chelsea (h) on December 29. Successful surgery completed.

“Rehabilitation process expected to take between six and nine months.”