Arsenal vs Manchester City: Stats prove Aubameyang was 'anonymous' in first half

The Gabonese striker was unable to have any sort of meaningful impact in the first-half as the Citizens lead the Gunners

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang endured a vexing first-half against Manchester City as he failed to make any positive impact.

The Gunners, playing at the Emirates Stadium, will have to erase their three-goal deficit in a bid to get a meaningful result against the rampaging Citizens.

Kevin De Bruyne’s brace and Raheem Sterling strike put Pep Guardiola’s men in cruise control away from home.

Aubameyang had the chance to increase his English top-flight tally, but it wasn’t to be, as the former Borussia Dortmund man was well-marshalled by Nicolas Otamendi and Fernandinho.

And to add further disappointment to Auba’s afternoon, he touched the ball just eight times - the lowest of any player on the pitch who started the match, including the two goalkeepers.

8 - In the first half of Arsenal's game against Man City, Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng had just eight touches, three of which were from kick-offs and none coming in the opposition's box. Anonymous. #ARSMCI pic.twitter.com/qcwm371ObW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 15, 2019

Despite his poor first half, the Gabonese would be hoping to impress in the remainder of the tie as Freddie Ljungberg’s side ca not afford to lose at home.