Arsenal vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Arsenal against Liverpool on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Arsenal will host Liverpool in a blockbuster Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Both teams head into this fixture on the back of convincing wins in midweek in their respective continental commitments. While Liverpool beat Rangers 2-0 in the Champions League, Arsenal got the better of Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.

The Gunners have been in spectacular form this campaign and have won seven of their eight matches in the Premier League. They are currently leading the pack with 21 points and another victory on Sunday will ensure that they hold on to the number one spot. Mikel Arteta made eight changes against Bodo which indicate that the manager had one eye on the weekend's fixture against Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's men have been struggling to find their feet in the Premier League and are languishing in ninth spot with just 10 points from seven matches. Although they showed great character to lead 3-2 from being 2-0 down against Brighton they could not hold on to their lead and ultimately squandered two points at home. Their summer signing Darwin Nunez is yet to fire on all cylinders and Mohamed Salah is struggling to find his touch in front of goal, with the Egyptian scoring just twice in seven league matches. GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

Arsenal vs Liverpool date & kick-off time

Game: Arsenal vs Liverpool Date: October 9, 2022 Kick-off: 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET / 9:00pm IST Venue: Emirates Stadium, London Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser. The fixture can also be watched on UNIVERSO, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (Spanish). Sky Sports will broadcast the game in the UK with live streaming services on Sky GO Extra.

Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network. It will be available for live streaming as well on Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US UNIVERSO, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (Spanish). fuboTV UK Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League. SKY GO Extra. India Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD Hotstar

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Arsenal team news and squad Arsenal have two long-term absentees in Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny. Both of them do not have a potential return date and are expected to remain sidelined for months. Apart from those two, Arteta has everyone at his disposal. After managing minutes in the Europa League the manager will field his strongest possible squad to keep their title charge on track. Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba are all expected to start after their minutes were managed in midweek. Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus. Position Players Goalkeepers Ramsdale, Turner, Hilson. Defenders White, Magalhaes, Saliba, Holding, Tomiyasu, Zinchenko. Midfielders Tierney, Odegaard, Vieira, Lokonga, Xhaka, Smith. Forwards Jesus, Martinelli, Nketiah, Marquinhos. Liverpool team news and squad Liverpool will miss the services of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur, Naby Keita, Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones. "Curtis Jones trained yesterday and looked good, just first session. Naby and Ox are still a bit away [from returning]. Arthur got injured in last session before Rangers. Normal situation, a muscle. Robertson is running, looks close. Curtis is closest [to returning]," manager Klopp said. Darwin Nunez might be relegated to the bench and the front three could comprise of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Diaz.