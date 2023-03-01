Arsenal vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton in the Premier League from the UK, US and India, as well as kick-off time and team news...

Arsenal take on Everton in a crucial Premier League clash on Wednesday at the Emirates Stadium.

The top-flight leaders will hope to secure three points against Everton and increase their lead over second-placed Manchester City to five points.

Despite winning two out of their last three Premier League matches under newly appointed manager Sean Dyche, the Toffees still find themselves in the relegation zone. They are currently 18th in the league with 21 points from 24 games, but will take confidence from their 1-0 win over the Gunners at Goodison Park on February 4.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Arsenal vs Everton: date & kick-off time

Game: Arsenal vs Everton Date: March 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45pm ET / 7:45pm GMT / 1:15am IST (March 2) Venue: Emirates Stadium

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton on TV & live stream online

In the United Kingdom (UK), there will be no broadcast of the match.

In the United States (US), the game will be broadcast on USA Network and Universo and can be streamed live on Sling TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream.

In India, the game will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and can be streamed on Hotstar.

Country TV Channel Live stream UK N/A N/A US USA, Universo Sling TV, fuboTV , DirecTV Stream India Star Sports Select 1/HD Hotstar

Arsenal team news & squad

Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny continue to remain out of action due to injuries, but Thomas Partey is back in the squad.

Eddie Nketiah, who did not feature in the starting lineup against Leicester City last weekend due to an ankle knock, is now fully fit and ready to start upfront.

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Position Players Goalkeepers Ramsdale, Turner Defenders Saliba, Magalhaes, Holding, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Tierney, White, Tomiyasu. Midfielders Jorginho, Xhaka, Odegaard, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Partey Forwards Martinelli, Nketiah, Trossard, Nelson, Saka.

Everton team news & squad

Sean Dyche will miss the services of star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, along with Andros Townsend, Nathan Patterson and James Garner, who are all injured.

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko; Doucoure, Gueye, Onana; Iwobi, Gray, McNeil