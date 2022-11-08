Arsenal vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Arsenal will host Brighton at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday in a League Cup third-round encounter.
The Gunners head into this fixture on the back of a narrow London derby win over Chelsea and should be full of confidence before taking on the Seagulls. They have won the competition just twice in their history and the last triumph came 30 years ago in the 1992-93 season.
On the other hand, Brighton got the better of Forest Green Rovers in the second round to progress to the next stage. In their last Premier League outing, they beat Wolves 3-2 at Molineux and they have the potential to cause an upset. Not long ago, they put four past Chelsea, and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will not make the mistake of taking them lightly.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Arsenal vs Brighton date & kick-off time
Game:
Arsenal vs Brighton
Date:
November 9/10, 2022
Kick-off:
7:45 pm BST / 2:45 pm ET / 1:15 am IST (Nov 10, 2022)
Venue:
The Emirates Stadium, London
How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the match can be live streamed on ESPN+.
In the U.K. the match will not be broadcasted.
Fans in India can watch the game on the Sports18 network.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
NA
UK
NA
NA
India
NA
Voot Select
Arsenal team news and squad
Arsenal will continue to miss Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu remains a doubt after he had to be substituted against Zurich with a muscular problem.
Matt Turner has been declared fit and should replace Aaron Ramsdale between the sticks.
Arsenal predicted XI: Turner; Cedric, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Elneny, Lokonga; Marquinhos, Vieira, Nelson; Nketiah
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ramsdale, Hein, Turner.
Defenders
White, Magalhaes, Saliba, Holding, Soares, Gabriel, Tierney, Zinchenko.
Midfielders
Odegaard, Vieira, Lokonga, Smith, Partey, Bandeira, Xhaka, Elneny.
Forwards
Jesus, Martinelli, Nketiah, Marquinhos, Nelson.
Brighton team news and squad
Jakub Moder is a long-term absentee and will be unavailable for Brighton. Apart from him, Roberto De Zerbi has everyone available.
Danny Welbeck might be handed a rare start as he prepares to face his former employers.
Brighton predicted XI: Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Colwill; Lamptey, Caicedo, Gilmour, Mitoma; March, Welbeck, Trossard
|Position
|Players
Goalkeepers
Dunk, Webster, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Lamptey, Veltman
Defenders
Caicedo, Gilmour, Gross, March, Mac Allister, Sarmiento, Lallana, Mitoma
Midfielders
Forwards
Trossard, Enciso, Undav, Welbeck, Ferguson, Tolaj, Sarmiento