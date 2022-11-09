Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Lineups and LIVE updates

Gunners await a tough clash with Brighton in their first Carabao Cup match

Arsenal will not have an easy start to this season's Carabao Cup as they host fellow Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion. The Gunners will be looking to replicate their league form in the cup and eventually win the trophy.

Mikel Arteta's side tops the Premier League table having only lost 1 game out of 13 games so far. It has taken them some time, but the Gunners seem to have finally become the well-drilled, free-flowing, and fluid football-playing unit which many envisioned them to be when Arteta was hired.

Brighton & Hove Albion won't however bow down to their dominance so easily. The Seagulls may have lost Graham Potter and much of their backroom staff to Chelsea this season, however, they remain a well-oiled machine. Under new manager Roberto De Zerbi, they have convincingly beaten Potter's Chelsea and held Liverpool to a draw.

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion predicted lineups

Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Turner; Cedric, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Elneny, Lokonga; Marquinhos, Vieira, Nelson; Nketiah

Brighton & Hove Albion XI (4-2-3-1): Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Colwill; Lamptey, Caicedo, Gilmour, Mitoma; March, Welbeck, Trossard

Arsenal's upcoming fixtures

Arsenal will next take on Wolves away from home on 12th November in their final game before the World Cup break. They will return to league action with a home tie against local rivals West Ham on Boxing Day, followed by a trip to Brighton on New Year's Eve.