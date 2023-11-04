What on earth?! Arsenal U18s match against Brighton postponed after team bus accidentally arrives in Bournemouth - 95 miles from its intended destination

Arsenal U18s' match against Brighton on Saturday had to be postponed after their team bus accidentally arrived in Bournemouth, some 95 miles away.

Arsenal youth were scheduled to play Brighton

But bus driver took wrong turn

Ended up at Bournemouth instead of Brighton

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners Under-18 team embarked on their journey to the South Coast from London in the morning to reach in time for a 12 PM kickoff. However, an unusual turn of events meant they never reached their destination!

According to Arsenal Youth (via Yahoo UK), the team bus driver took a wrong turn on the M25 and the squad inexplicably ended up in Bournemouth, a considerable 95 miles away from its intended destination.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This unexpected detour led to confusion and the realization that they wouldn't reach the match in time. Consequently, Arsenal made the decision to return to their London Colney training base. After initially being delayed by half an hour, the game will now have to be rescheduled at a later date, leaving both teams with an unexpected break.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? After a shaky start to the season, Jack WIlshere's troops are going through a purple patch as they are unbeaten in their last three games, with two wins and a draw. They will return to action against Norwich City on November 11 in another league fixture.