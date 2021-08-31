Arsenal transfer deadline day: Maitland-Niles and Bellerin out, new right-back in?

The Gunners have already spent £130m this summer but could end up doing more business before the 11pm deadline tonight

Transfer deadline day always seems to provide drama at Arsenal, with the late deal for Thomas Partey last year leaving fans around the world in raptures.

But could the Gunners do something similar this time around having already spent £130 million ($179m) this summer?

Nuno Tavares, Albert Lokonga, Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale have all arrived since the end of last season as Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu look to revamp the squad.

It’s already been a busy summer at the Emirates Stadium; not that we’ve seen an impact on the pitch as of yet with the Gunners now in crisis after losing all of their opening three Premier League games without scoring a single goal .

Could Arteta and Edu spring a late surprise to try and kick-start the club’s stuttering start to the campaign?

Goal takes a look at the state of play at Arsenal on the final day of the 2021 summer transfer window.

Any late arrivals?

There is still the possibility of Arsenal making a further addition in the market, although any deal will not be easy to get over the line at this late stage.

Should anything happen, then the most likely position which could be strengthened is right-back.

Arsenal have spent the summer hoping to bring in another right-sided defender, but the situation has been complicated by the fact that Arteta already has four players in his squad who can play in that position.

Both Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares have started at right-back in the league already this season, while Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles still remain at the club despite both being open to moves away.

So it’s going to be hard for Arsenal to bring in another right-sided full-back without moving on at least one of the players they already have in that position.

Bellerin has been linked with a return to Barcelona, with Emerson Royal heading to Tottenham .

England international Kieran Trippier is another player of interest, but Arsenal have so far baulked at Atletico Madrid's valuation of around £30m ($41m) for a 31-year-old who has just one year left on his contract.

It’s unlikely that Arsenal will make any significant signings in other areas. They had been targeting a central midfielder, but the decision to keep hold of Granit Xhaka means that could be something they revisit next summer.

Outgoings to dominate

If there is to be business done at Arsenal on deadline day, then it’s likely that the majority - if not all of it - will revolve around outgoings.

The futures of several of the current squad are yet to be decided, with the likes of Bellerin, Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah still up in the air.

Bellerin has been looking for a move away all summer, and Arsenal have been willing to let the Spain international leave, but so far no acceptable offers have arrived.

Inter and Real Betis both have a long-term interest in Bellerin, but have wanted to take the defender on loan without having an obligation to buy next summer inserted in the deal. Atletico Madrid, and the aforementioned Barca, are also believed to be interested.

Arsenal have so far refused to back down, but that is a situation that could potentially move forward before 11pm, with Betis still very keen on the 26-year-old.

Maitland-Niles now looks like he could stay, with Arsenal turning down an offer from Everton to take the 24-year-old on loan. The decision has angered the England international, who hit out at the club with a post on social media .

Nketiah meanwhile could be left in limbo with long-term admirers Crystal Palace believed to have turned their attention to Odsonne Edouard at Celtic.

Reiss Nelson is due to leave, however, with the winger expected to join Feyenoord on loan for the season after extending his contract at Arsenal.

Willian’s exit to Corinthians was confirmed late on Monday, with the 33-year-old set to return to his former club on a free transfer after agreeing to end his contract two years early following a disastrous spell in north London.

Article continues below

What money could be coming in?

Arsenal’s hopes of receiving any significant money before the end of the transfer window look set to end in disappointment.

So far it’s been an immensely frustrating summer in terms of selling players, with the £25m ($34m) received from Newcastle for Joe Willock the only eye-catching deal.

The Gunners were hoping to receive fees for players such as Bellerin, Xhaka, Nketiah, Maitland-Niles and Lucas Torreira but have been unable to do so. And it looks likely if anyone does go before tonight’s 11pm deadline, it will only be on loan.