Arsenal target Danilo Pereira confident he would fit Gunners' style

The Gunners have been recently been linked with a move for the Porto midfielder, who is eager to test himself in the Premier League

Danilo Pereira believes he would fit in well with Arsenal's style of play amid continued speculation linking him with a move to Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are rumoured to be weighing up a summer swoop for the midfielder, whose contract at Porto reportedly contains a €60 million (£53.8m/$69m) release clause.

The Portugal international has been impressed with the football Arsenal have played under Mikel Arteta , who has led the club to the FA Cup final.

More teams

The 28-year-old is confident he could slot into Arteta's side with little difficulty and realise a long-held dream of playing in the Premier League.

"I think he [Arteta] is doing a really, really, good job there," Danilo told Stats Perform News .

"He is a really good coach who started as the second coach at [Manchester] City, so he has a little experience and Arsenal play very good football and I think he is doing very well there.

"He is a Spanish coach, he is a bit similar to Portuguese coaches, they also want to play with the ball and improve with the ball, so I think he is a good coach.

"The style I think I can fit there, the way he plays also thinking on the ball, the team always has to be together I think it is a good way to play.

"Of course I like to be here in Porto to be here in my country, but I want to be in a better league like the Premier League.

"I always dreamed about playing in that league. I played also in Serie A but I think the Premier League is a huge league and one day I want to play there, to improve to be a better player. I think it's the best league in the world."

Asked about comparisons to Arsenal great Patrick Vieira from former Portugal defender Abel Xavier, Danilo said: "It is an honour to be compared to this kind of legend.

"I also have to think Abel Xavier for these words, sometimes I don't like to be compared to another football player but to me it is an honour to see Abel Xavier talking about me in that way.

"I grew up seeing Patrick Vieira playing in Arsenal so he is one of my idols so it is very good to hear that from Abel Xavier."