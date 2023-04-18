Arsenal star Lia Walti returns to training after taking 'personal break' due to mental health struggles

Arsenal midfielder Lia Walti has returned to training following a 10-day "personal break" to take care of her mental well-being.

Walti took a break from football

Was struggling due to 'mental and psychological exhaustion'

Has returned to Arsenal training

WHAT HAPPENED? The Swiss midfielder confessed in an Instagram post that she was taking a break from football to recover from "mental and psychological exhaustion". She was part of the Switzerland squad for the international break but left the national camp midway through, urging her club and country to give her some time off.

Following a 10-day break, she is now back in Arsenal training recharged and ready to fight for the Women's Super League title and Women's Champions League. Walti wrote on Instagram: "We are getting ready for some important football weeks. Thanks for all your messages recently."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Walti missed the international fixture against Iceland as she left the Switzerland national team camp early. However, she is expected to play an important role for Arsenal through to the end of the season and later with her country at the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which is set to begin in July.

WHAT NEXT? Walti will hope to make it to the matchday squad for the huge WSL clash against Manchester United on Wednesday and then subsequently in the first leg of Arsenal's UWCL semi-final tie with Wolfsburg on Sunday.