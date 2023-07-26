Awkward answer! Arsenal star Bukayo Saka reveals Man Utd legend Cristiano Ronaldo was his boyhood hero in Q&A with Kai Havertz

During an interview with teammate Kai Havertz, Arsenal star Bukayo Saka revealed his boyhood hero was Cristiano Ronaldo- a Manchester United legend.

  • Arsenal star Saka reveals his boyhood hero
  • Names Manchester United legend Ronaldo
  • Saka was speaking in interview with teammate Havertz

WHAT HAPPENED? Saka and Arsenal's new signing, Havertz sat down with ESPN in an interview where both the players asked each other 20 questions. One of the questions listed was 'Who is your boyhood hero?'. Saka answered 'Cristiano Ronaldo'. Ronaldo has famously played for Arsenal's rival, The Red Devils previously, and Saka's answer may not please Arsenal fans much.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While CR7 was probably not the answer that Arsenal fans had expected from their young starlet, the Portuguese is definitely not too shabby an idol with his five Ballon d'Or and multiple Champions League hauls.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Bukayo Saka Arsenal 2023-24Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2008 Champions League finalGetty

WHAT NEXT FOR SAKA? While Arsenal missed out on the Premier League title last season despite having led the league for the majority of the campaign, Saka stood out as one of the key players in the squad. He will be hoping to propel the Gunners one place higher this time around.

