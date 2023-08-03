Arsenal squad numbers 2023-24 in full

Arsenal head into the 2023/24 campaign looking to go one step better, after finishing second to treble-winners Manchester City last season.
The Gunners were in the lead for the majority of the season before being overtaken by Pep Guardiola's juggernaut. They now have to go again and have shown ambition in the off-season.
Mikel Arteta’s top targets were identified and bedded in before they set sail for their pre-season tour - Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber have all arrived, with more expected to follow, but what shirt numbers have the new arrivals claimed at Emirates?
👕 Arsenal 2023-24 kits
Havertz and Rice took No. 26 and 41, respectively, while Jurrien Timber was handed No. 12, with former holder William Saliba moving to No. 2 off the back of establishing himself as a mainstay last season.
While fans will certainly hope to welcome a couple more new signings this summer, the Gunners are also actively looking to trim their bloated squad as well, which could lead to a reshuffling of the squad numbers ahead of the new season.
Worry not! GOAL will be your go-to source for all official squad number updates ahead of the new season.
Arsenal squad numbers
Jersey number rules are somewhat flexible in the Premier League. Players can don any number between 1 and 99, provided it is distinctive within their registered squad.
Generally speaking, first-team players tend to take up shirt numbers between 1 and 30, but there are exceptions to this custom. One such example is Declan Rice, who wore number 41 at West Ham and has continued with it at the Emirates.
Oleksandr Zinchenko held the previous highest squad number at Arsenal, picking 35 when he joined the Gunners in 2022. Winter arrival Leandro Trossard and Jorginho chose 19 and 20, respectively, which clashes with Nicolas Pepe and Nuno Tavares' shirt numbers.
However, the fringe duo is not expected to be a part of Mikel Arteta's 25-man Premier League squad for the upcoming season.
|No.
|Player
|Position
|1
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Goalkeeper
|2
|William Saliba
|Defender
|3
|Kieran Tierney
|Defender
|4
|Benjamin White
|Defender
|5
|Thomas Partey
|Midfielder
|6
|Gabriel Magalhaes
|Defender
|7
|Bukayo Saka
|Forward
|8
|Martin Odegaard
|Midfielder
|9
|Gabriel Jesus
|Forward
|10
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Midfielder
|11
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Forward
|12
|Jurrien Timber
|Defender
|13
|Alex Runar Runarsson
|Goalkeeper
|14
|Eddie Nketiah
|Forward
|15
|Jakub Kiwior
|Defender
|16
|Rob Holding
|Defender
|17
|Cedric
|Defender
|18
|Takehiro Tomiyasu
|Defender
|19
|Leandro Trossard
|Forward
|19
|Nicolas Pepe
|Forward
|20
|Jorginho
|Midfielder
|20
|Nuno Tavares
|Defender
|21
|Fabio Vieira
|Midfielder
|23
|Albert Sambi Lokonga
|Midfielder
|24
|Reiss Nelson
|Forward
|25
|Mohamed Elneny
|Midfielder
|26
|Folarin Balogun
|Forward
|27
|Marquinhos
|Midfielder
|29
|Kai Havertz
|Forward
|30
|Matt Turner
|Goalkeeper
|31
|Karl Hein
|Goalkeeper
|33
|Arthur Okonkwo
|Goalkeeper
|35
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Defender
|41
|Declan Rice
|Midfielder