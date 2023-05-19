Arsenal’s latest signing confirmed! Mikel Arteta brings in training-ground dog to lift the mood in camp

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has brought in a training-ground dog to help lift his team's spirits, according to a report.

Arteta brought in chocolate Labrador at Arsenal

Dog, named Win, there to boost spirits

Research says petting dogs has calming effect

WHAT HAPPENED? A chocolate Labrador is the latest addition to the Arsenal environment, as The Times claims Arteta believes her presence will boost morale around the club due to research that petting a dog can improve moods and reduce stress.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta has developed a reputation for being focused on small details that may help motivate his team and enhance the relationships among his squad. He is said to have taken a lightbulb into the dressing room to show his players that it is useless unless connected to a power source, stressing the importance of connections.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arteta brought the chocolate Labrador, named Win, into the room as Aaron Ramsdale signed a contract extension with the club this week. The dog will spend most days at the club's training ground and there is a primary carer around looking after her.

The mood at the Arsenal camp has likely deteriorated in recent weeks as their hopes of winning the Premier League title have been dashed. The Gunners have won just two of their last seven league matches, seeing them go from eight points clear at the top of the table to four behind Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arteta's men will hope to get back to winning ways when they take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday.