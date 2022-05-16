Arsenal loanee Saliba uncertain on future after winning Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year

Arsenal loanee William Saliba admitted to being uncertain about his future after winning the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award for 2021-22.

Saliba moved to Marseille on a season-long loan last summer after a frustrating start to his Arsenal career, with Mikel Arteta yet to hand him his competitive debut at Emirates Stadium.

The 21-year-old has proven his quality with Marseille this term, featuring in 36 Ligue 1 games to help the club fight for Champions League qualification, but he is not sure where he will be playing his football in 2022-23.

What has Saliba said about his future?

Saliba beat Nice’s Khephren Thuram, Lens star Arnaud Kalimuendo, Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes and Lyon’s Castello Lukeba to the UNFP Trophy at the weekend, which is awarded to the best young player in the French top flight.

The defender picked up the award after Marseille's 2-0 defeat to Rennes on Saturday, which he admits could be his last appearance for Jorge Sampaoli's side.

"It's an honour, a source of pride. I dedicate this trophy to my team-mates, my club and the supporters," Saliba said at the awards ceremony in Paris.

"Did I play my last match with OM? I don't know. The future will tell us.

"The most important thing is to confirm this good season by qualifying for the Champions League. Afterwards, we'll see."

What has Arteta said about Saliba?

Saliba is due back at Arsenal after Marseille's last game of the season against Strasbourg, and still has two years remaining on his contract in north London.

Arteta indicated that the France international still has a future with the Gunners back in October, albeit while admitting that his inclusion will depend on the performance of the other defenders in his squad.

"That is a decision we will make in the summer. Obviously he is our player and naturally that will happen. We will have to sit down and decide what the next step is next," the Arsenal boss said.

"I think there is room [to accommodate him, Ben White and Gabriel]. Again, it will depend on what happens with other players and that’s not a conversation to have now."

