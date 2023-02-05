Ex-Arsenal & Real Madrid star Ozil responds to retirement rumours at Istanbul Basaksehir

Former Arsenal and Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil has responded to the rumours suggesting that he is set to announce his retirement.

World Cup winner now 34 years of age

Playing his trade in Turkish football

Has struggled for form and fitness

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup-winning ex-Germany international, who is currently on the books of Istanbul Basaksehir, is said to be mulling over his options at 34 years of age. Reports in Turkey have suggested that Ozil is ready to hang up his boots after enduring a tough couple of years, but his management team insists that there is no substance to the speculation.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ozil’s representatives have told the dpa that “there’s nothing to it” when it comes to talk of immediate retirement being considered. They went on to add that: “Mesut Ozil will definitely finish the season at Basaksehir.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ozil has suffered more frustration in the 2022-23 campaign, sitting out 23 games in total for Basaksehir, but recently returned to action following his latest month-long spell on the sidelines with a back problem.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Ozil has taken in just eight appearances this season, totalling 187 minutes, and has made the Basaksehir starting XI on only two occasions – and he was substituted in both of those outings.