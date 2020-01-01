Arsenal Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

The Gunners will be striving for a much better league performance by turning draws into wins in order to climb up the table again

Arsenal finished outside of the Premier League’s top four once again in 2019-20 and will be determined to force their way into contention for Champions League qualification during Mikel Arteta’s first full season at the helm.

The Spaniard, who returned to familiar surroundings following the dismissal of Unai Emery, has offered cause for optimism through the early part of his reign in north London – with FA Cup success along the way.

Building on those foundations will not be easy, with no quick fixes to be found, but confidence is returning at Emirates Stadium and the Gunners will hope that a few shrewd additions allow them to compete with the English and European elite once more.

The Gunners will open the 2020-21 campaign with a London derby date against newly-promoted Fulham, with that game due to take place on September 12.

A testing trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool will be made in the opening month, while October delivers two visits to Manchester to face City and United.

The first north London derby of the season is pencilled in for early December, while Boxing Day will see Chelsea make the short trip to Emirates Stadium.

Arteta's side are due to wrap up their efforts in 2020-21 with a home date against Brighton - by which point they will hope to be firmly established in a European spot.

Check out the full Arsenal fixture list for the 2020-21 Premier League season below.

Arsenal Premier League 2020-21 fixtures