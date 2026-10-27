Arsenal player ratings vs Fleetwood Town: Viktor Gyoekeres scores but Bruno Guimaraes miss costs Gunners in shock Carabao cup exit

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Arsenal suffered a humiliating Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Fleetwood Town, losing 5-3 on penalties after a -1-1 draw. Despite dominating possession and a second-half equaliser from Viktor Gyoekeres, Mikel Arteta's side could not find a way past the stubborn fourth-tier hosts.

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Arsenal experienced a night of pure tactical frustration at Highbury Stadium, dominating 78% of the ball but failing to dismantle a resilient Fleetwood Town block. The Gunners found themselves behind early when Loupalo-Bi struck in the 21st minute, exposing a lapse in the visitors' defensive transition.

Despite unleashing 26 shots over the course of the match, Mikel Arteta’s side lacked the clinical edge required to kill off the tie in regulation time, only finding the net once through summer signing Viktor Gyoekeres shortly after the interval.

The match ultimately spiralled into a psychological battle from the penalty spot. While Gyoekeres converted his effort, the pressure told on Bruno Guimaraes, whose missed penalty handed the initiative to the League Two side. Fleetwood remained perfect from twelve yards, with Haughey sealing the 5-3 shootout victory.





Goalkeeper & Defence

Illan Meslier - 5/10

The Frenchman had almost nothing to do for long stretches as Arsenal camped in the opposition half, but he was unable to produce a match-winning save when it mattered most. Beaten by Loupalo-Bi for the opening goal and failed to stop any of Fleetwood's five penalties in the shootout.

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Max Salmon - 4/10

A difficult evening for the youngster who struggled to provide the necessary width and verticality against a deep block. He was hooked at half-time as Arteta sought more offensive thrust from his full-backs. Statistically, he offered little in terms of progressive carries before his substitution.

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Cristhian Mosquera - 6/10

Generally composed on the ball, recording high completion rates due to Fleetwood's lack of a high press. However, he will be disappointed with the space afforded for the opening goal. He remained on the pitch for the full duration but couldn't influence the final result.

Jurrien Timber - 5/10

Playing in a central role, Timber looked to step into midfield to create overloads, but he lacked his usual snap in the challenge. Like Salmon, he was part of the double defensive change at the break as Arsenal shifted their tactical shape to chase the game.

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Piero Hincapie - 6/10

The most active of the starting defenders, Hincapie tried to initiate attacks from the left half-space. He helped sustain pressure during the second-half siege, but his defensive duties were minimal as the hosts retreated into a low block for the final 30 minutes.

Midfield

Martin Zubimendi - 6/10

The Spaniard acted as the metronome, recycling possession efficiently as Arsenal dictated the tempo. While he helped the Gunners maintain 78% possession, he struggled to find the killer pass to penetrate the central congestion before being replaced by Guimaraes in the 82nd minute.

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Kai Havertz - 5/10

A puzzling performance from the German, who often occupied the same spaces as the forwards, leading to a lack of depth in the midfield third. He failed to register a significant goal-scoring contribution despite Arsenal's 26 total shots, and his impact faded as the game went on.

Casey O'Neill - 5/10

The youngster showed flashes of technical ability but found the physical intensity of Fleetwood's midfield difficult to navigate. He was substituted in the 66th minute for Eberechi Eze after failing to create any high-value chances during his time on the pitch.

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Max Dowman - 6/10

The teenage prospect showed flashes of attacking promise but let his team down with a reckless act of aggression that earned him a red card in the 85th minute. His dismissal left Arsenal a man down during the closing stages, hurting their chances of finding a winner and contributing to their eventual defeat.

Myles Lewis-Skelly - 6/10

Utilised in a hybrid role, Lewis-Skelly showed good tactical discipline. He was involved in the build-up play that eventually led to the equaliser, though he was withdrawn late in the second half for Ezri Konsa to shore up the structure for the closing stages.

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Attack

Viktor Gyoekeres - 7/10

Easily Arsenal's most dangerous player. He showed excellent predatory instincts to equalise in the 50th minute, dragging his side back into the contest. He also held his nerve to score his penalty in the shootout, but he was ultimately let down by a lack of support from his fellow attackers.

Substitutes & Manager

Ben White - 6/10

Came on at half-time for Salmon and immediately improved Arsenal's spacing on the right flank. His overlapping runs forced Fleetwood even deeper, though his crosses didn't yield a second goal.

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Martin Oedegaard - 6/10

Introduced at the break for Timber to add creative spark. He saw a lot of the ball and attempted to pick locks in the Fleetwood defence, but even his vision wasn't enough to break the deadlock a second time.

Eberechi Eze - 5/10

Played the final 24 minutes but couldn't find the decisive moment of individual brilliance he is known for against a tiring Fleetwood rear-guard.

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Bruno Guimaraes - 3/10

A nightmare cameo. Brought on in the 82nd minute to provide quality, but he missed the crucial penalty in the shootout that led to Arsenal's elimination.

Ezri Konsa - 5/10

A late defensive introduction for Lewis-Skelly, Konsa had very little to do as Fleetwood were not interested in attacking during the final ten minutes.

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Mikel Arteta - 4/10

Arteta will be under fire for this result. While the stats suggest total dominance, his side's inability to convert 78% possession into more than one goal against fourth-tier opposition is a major tactical failure. The double substitution in the 82nd minute seemed to disrupt the rhythm rather than clinch the win.