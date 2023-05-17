Another Arsenal player out for the season! Gabriel Martinelli sidelined following ankle injury sustained against Brighton

Gabriel Martinelli will miss Arsenal's remaining two Premier League matches after sustaining ankle ligament damage in Sunday's defeat to Brighton.

Martinelli injured against Brighton

Hobbled off after 20 minutes

Ruled out for season with ankle injury

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian was caught by Seagulls midfielder Moises Caicedo in a challenge that escaped punishment, just moments after crashing into Kaoru Mitoma and avoiding the book himself. Martinelli had to be withdrawn after just 20 minutes of that matchup and, despite head of medical services Gary O'Driscoll providing a positive injury update after the match, The Athletic's David Ornstein has confirmed that that the forward will take no further part of this campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news is another big blow for Arsenal during what has been a difficult few weeks for the north London club. They have also seen injuries rule William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko for the remainder of the campaign, while Sunday's 3-0 defeat by Brighton all but ended their slim title chances.

Mikel Arteta's side visit Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening, with Leandro Trossard expected to start in place of Martinelli at the City Ground.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Speaking after Sunday's game, Arteta admitted he feared the worst about Martinelli's injury.

"He’s in a boot at the moment," said the Spaniard. "It was very uncomfortable for him to walk, he couldn’t carry on playing – so obviously we need to scan him and see the extent of that injury."

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arsenal visit Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening in the penultimate game of their Premier League season.