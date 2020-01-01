Arsenal must replicate Chelsea's winning mentality, says Arteta

The Blues have won 16 major trophies during the Roman Abramovich era despite having 12 different permanent managers

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal must try and replicate the winning culture that has been installed at Chelsea during the past 15 years.

The Gunners take on the Blues at Wembley on Saturday in the FA Cup knowing they must win if they are to secure a spot in next season’s Europa League.

Chelsea meanwhile have already booked their place in the Champions League and go into the game on the back of a convincing 4-1 victory against Arsenal in last season’s Europa League final.

That was the club’s 16th major trophy since Roman Abramovich’s takeover in 2003. No English club has won more in that timeframe.

And that success has been achieved despite managers coming and going on a regular basis in west London.

Current boss Frank Lampard, who will go up against Arteta at Wembley on Saturday, is Abramovich’s 12th permanent appointment since he bought Chelsea 17 years ago.

At other clubs, constant change in the dugout would often lead to upheaval, but at Chelsea the trophies keep on coming, no matter who is in charge.

And, speaking ahead of Saturday’s meeting between the sides, Arteta put that down to the winning mentality that has been installed at Stamford Bridge over the past two decades.

“Absolutely,” he said, when asked whether he wants to replicate that type of culture at Arsenal.

“They [Chelsea] had some very important core players in those winning teams and it has probably given them a platform to be consistent.

“They have had some really good managers, players and structure at the football club.

“Before the time you mentioned [pre Abramovich], they were not a winning team. But they managed to change that mindset and convince players and put the pressure on everybody at the club that the only aim and the only thing that was allowed at that football club was to win.

“When that happens, obviously everybody performs better.”

Arsenal go into Saturday’s final as underdogs. But with Chelsea having already secured European football next season, the pressure is on Arteta’s side to salvage something from what has been a miserable campaign.

Defeat will see the Gunners miss out on European football for the first time in 25 years and will make it even harder for the club to compete in the transfer market at a time when finances are already stretched to the limit due to the coronavirus pandemic and a lofty £230 million ($302m) wage bill.

Arteta is well aware of what is at stake at Wembley, but says he will not be talking to his players about the potential financial consequences that defeat could bring.

“There’s no need to talk to them about that,” he said. “They are aware of it.

“I don’t want to add any extra pressure onto them in terms of that. They have been preparing really well this week, they look ready to go and what they have to drive them forward is the energy and ambition to grab that cup at the end of the 90 minutes.”