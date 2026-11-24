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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has laid down the law to teenage sensation Ethan Nwaneri as the Gunners prepare to welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Emirates Stadium. The academy graduate moved to the Bundesliga on loan to gain senior experience, but his parent club manager insists that the playmaker’s reputation counts for little in Germany.

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Arteta delivers harsh reality check to Nwaneri

As the north London giants prepare fora pivotal Champions League encounter, the status of Nwaneri has taken centre stage. The youngster is currently spending the campaign at Dortmund, but after a bright start in yellow and black, his minutes have recently dwindled. Arteta was quick to point out that playing for a club of Arsenal's stature does not entitle a player to a starting spot elsewhere, especially at the top of the German top flight.

"Well, as you say, he started playing quite a lot, especially starting games, even though he didn't finish many games. Now, recently, he hasn't played that much. He needs to earn the right to play. He's playing at the top of the Bundesliga and the players have huge talent and quality and they are showing that and that's the reality of football," the Spaniard said.

The gaffer challenges Nwaneri to prove himself

Arteta further added that Nwaneri has the mindset to reveal himself and reclaim his place in the side. He noted that coming from a Premier League heavyweight provides no inherent advantage in a competitive environment like Dortmund’s. The manager is looking for the teenager to show the necessary quality to "earn the right to win" during the remainder of his temporary stint away from the Emirates.

"You go there and because you come from Arsenal, it doesn't give you any advantage, so you need to earn it. Ethan has, first of all, the mindset to do it and then the quality to do it and these things are part of a journey and part of a season and he needs to reveal himself and earn the right to win," he stated.

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David Raya injury update

Aside from the loan watch, Arsenal are dealing with a significant blow in goal after David Raya was ruled out of the midweek European clash. The Spanish international suffered a worrying injury recently, and while the initial signs are more positive than first feared, he will not be available to face the Bundesliga leaders. Arteta admitted the club were initially concerned the goalkeeper might require a long-term spell on the sidelines.

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Next matches ARS Champions League 15:00 BVB

"He’s not fit for tomorrow, unfortunately, but it doesn’t look too serious. We need some more tests tomorrow, but it’s quite encouraging. With the pain that he was showing immediately after the action, we were all quite worried, but he seems to be better than what we expected," Arteta explained.

Respect for Dortmund's rise

Dortmund arrive in London sitting at the summit of the Bundesliga, a feat that has clearly caught Arteta's attention. The German side defeated the Gunners during a pre-season friendly last summer, and the Arsenal boss believes their current form in both domestic and European competition justifies their status as a top-tier opponent. He praised their ability to dominate matches and create consistent attacking threats through their high-quality squad.

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"There's a reason why they are the top in the Bundesliga and they have won the number of games that they've done in the Champions League and again in the manner that they've done it. So we know that we play a top side tomorrow and we are ready for it," Arteta praised.