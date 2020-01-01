‘Arsenal are learning how to suffer’ – Bellerin taking positives from testing time

The Gunners continue to struggle for consistency, but they battled bravely to take a point at Leeds with 10 men and are showing fighting spirit

Hector Bellerin says Arsenal are “learning to suffer”, with that considered to be a positive as Mikel Arteta’s side seek to play their way through a testing run and establish much-needed consistency.

The Gunners remain something of a work in progress during the 2020-21 campaign.

Encouragement has been offered during Arteta’s tenure, but there are still a number of issues to be addressed.

Those at Emirates Stadium are in the process of working through that list, with the north London giants aware that fighting spirit will be required in order to pull them through.

There was plenty of that on display during a 0-0 draw at Leeds last time out, with the Gunners battling their way to a point with 10 men after Nicolas Pepe’s reckless sending off.

Bellerin believes that performance could act as a springboard for Arsenal, with the club taking important lessons from problems that are often of their own making.

“I am happy with the character the team has shown,” Bellerin told reporters when reflecting on a goalless stalemate at Elland Road.

“We have solidified our defence throughout this season and that’s something we have proved in many games.

“We are learning how to suffer and that is really important nowadays when we don’t have control of the ball and it becomes vital that we don’t concede.

“But I can’t say that I feel happy with the draw because even when we were down to 10 men on Sunday we still had chances to score and that’s what makes the difference in the long run.”

Bellerin is refusing to condemn Pepe for the moment of madness that saw Arsenal left a player light against Leeds, with Arteta and Co waiting for the dust to settle before a needless headbutt is addressed.

“Everyone has a hot head straight after the game and there is a lot of adrenaline flowing,” added the Gunners full-back.

“So these things probably need to wait for later in the week.

“It’s something that must stay in the dressing-room but I am sure we will manage it just fine.”

For now, Bellerin is looking for the Gunners to kick on into a week that will see them face Molde in the Europa League on Thursday and Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Spaniard said: “We are showing signs of improvement in every game but we need to start winning again.

“Against Leeds, everyone would say that the roughness we showed in the second-half is something that this team didn’t have in the past.

“So there are many good things happening for us, but at the end of the day you win by scoring goals and this is something we need to start building on.

“We need to put our chances to bed and once we do that the results will come and we can start getting more confident.”