Leandro Trossard made Premier League history with an inspired display for Arsenal at Fulham that saw him register a first-half hat-trick of assists.

Belgian forward started as a striker

Allowed to drift wide and take set-pieces

Teed up Gabriel, Martinelli and Odegaard

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgium international forward was acquired by the Gunners in January to add more spark to their attack, while his versatility has been put to good use during injury-enforced absences for Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. He was started down the middle again versus Fulham, but made his greatest contribution from out wide as a corner and two crosses from the left allowed Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard to find the target – becoming the first player in the English top-flight to be so productive on the assist front in the opening 45 minutes of an away game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Trossard helped to put Arsenal in complete control against Fulham, with another priceless victory for the Gunners all but wrapped up before half-time.

WHAT NEXT? Mikel Arteta’s side are looking to pull clear of Manchester City again at the top of the Premier League table, with the north London outfit chasing down a first title triumph since the ‘Invincibles’ of 2003-04.