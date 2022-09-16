Ex-Arsenal striker Lacazette to undergo surgery on vocal cords after squeaky voice video goes viral

Ex-Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, who is now at Lyon, is reportedly set to undergo surgery after a video of his squeaky voice went viral.

French forward's voice sounded strange

Has been struggling with a polyp

Will have operation during international break

WHAT HAPPENED? The French forward caused confusion on social media after a Ligue 1 outing against Monaco as his post-match interview saw him struggling vocally. L’Equipe is now reporting that the 31-year-old is set to have a polyp – a small growth on his vocal cords – removed during the international break.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lacazette, who rejoined Lyon as a free agent when reaching the end of his contract at Arsenal, is said to have been managing a throat problem since the summer and has been waiting for a suitable time in which to have an operation.

WHAT NEXT FOR LACAZETTE? Lyon will enter a two-week break after facing defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, allowing Lacazette – who has four goals to his name from seven appearances this season – to seek medical assistance and rest his voice.