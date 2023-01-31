Arsenal closing in on Jorginho transfer as Chelsea give midfielder permission to travel across London for talks

Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Jorginho prior to the January transfer deadline, with Chelsea agreeing to enter into discussions.

Gunners eager to reinforce engine room

Linked with a number of targets

Italy international now in their sights

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have been in the market for midfield reinforcements throughout the winter window, with interest shown in the likes of Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Leicester star Youri Tielemans.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Italy international Jorginho has now emerged as the top target for those at Emirates Stadium, with GOAL learning that the 31-year-old has been granted permission to travel across London for talks.

AND WHAT'S MORE: No deal has been put in place as yet, with the finishing touches being put to an agreement between two Premier League rivals, but Arsenal are confident of landing another proven performer at the very highest level.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Jorginho has been on Chelsea’s books since 2018, taking in 213 appearances for the Stamford Bridge outfit while collecting Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup winners’ medals. He also helped Italy to continental glory at Euro 2020.