Arsenal new boy Jakub Kiwior's 'Queen of Twerking' girlfriend Claudia Kowalczyk posts message to Gunners fans

Claudia Kowalczyk, girlfriend of new Arsenal signing Jakub Kiwior and the so-called 'Queen of Twerking', sent a message to Gunners fans on Instagram.

  • Kiwior signed for Arsenal on Monday
  • Girlfriend Kowalcyzk is global twerking champion
  • Sent message to fans on Instagram

WHAT HAPPENED? The 30-year-old dancer, who competes across global twerking competitions, earned her title after being crowned victorious in Germany in 2017. Speaking after the announcement of Kiwior's £20 million ($25m) signing from Spezia on Monday, Kowalcyzk took to her Instagram stories to let Arsenal fans know: "London I'm ready".

Jakub Kiwior girlfriend Claudia Kowalczyk

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kiwior's arrival in north London will provide Mikel Arteta with vital defensive backup, particularly to stalwart Gabriel Magalhaes, as the Gunners chase their first league title in 19 years. The 22-year-old may even be in line for an immediate start, after international team-mate and Poland captain Robert Lewandowski waxed lyrical about the defender, labelling him "a real player".

WHAT NEXT FOR KIWIOR? With the deal over the line and the 22-year-old officially an Arsenal player, Kiwior could be in line to make his competitive debut for the Gunners against Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday.

